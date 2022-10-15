Centre raises windfall tax on crude oil to 11,000 a tonne

The increase in windfall tax and export duties comes despite a continued subdued trend in the global prices. Brent prices in the past two weeks have largely been volatile. Although it is now above the $90 per barrel, the trend still is tepid with fresh Covid-19 related restrictions in China and concerns of a global recession. On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $91.63 per barrel, lower by 3.11% from its previous close.