Centre re-introduces windfall tax on crude oil2 min read 19 Apr 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- The Centre has also lowered special additional excise duty on export of diesel, which was 50 paise/litre since 4 April, to zero. There is no windfall tax on export of petrol and jet fuel now
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has re-introduced windfall tax on crude oil, a fortnight after bringing it down to zero, according to an official order.
