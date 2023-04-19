Centre re-introduces windfall tax on crude oil

The re-imposition of the windfall tax comes in the backdrop of the surge in crude oil prices in the past fortnight. On the heels of the last revision of the windfall tax, Opec+, the alliance of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia decided to go ahead with additional output cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day starting May. According to estimates, the additional reduction would bring the total volume of cuts of Opec+ to around 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd).

