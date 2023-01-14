Centre relaxes performance bank guarantee norms to attract investment in coal block auctions

In November, the coal ministry had launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under sixth round of commercial auctions, of which 71 were new coal mines and 62 were rolled over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions.
NEW DELHI: The Centre has relaxed regulations on revision of performance bank guarantee for auction of commercial coal mines to promote ease of doing business and attract investments.
The coal ministry has decided for all future auctions of coal blocks the first revision in the performance bank guarantee would be done only upon grant of mine opening permission for the respective coal mines and not annually.
As per tender document, the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) to be submitted for each successfully auctioned coal mine is to be revised annually based on the National Coal Index (NCI) for the month of April in the beginning of the year.
“This investor friendly initiative is expected to reduce the financial burden on the bidders during the process of operationalisation of the coal mines and is expected to enhance participation from the bidders in the commercial coal mines’ auctions," the coal ministry said in a statement.
In November, the coal ministry had launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under sixth round of commercial auctions, of which 71 were new coal mines and 62 were rolled over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions. Also, eight coal mines under the second attempt of fifth round of commercial auctions were launched.The ministry has successfully auctioned 64 coal mines in the first five tranches of commercial auction.
The government also has extended the deadline to submit the initial bids for the commercial mining of 141 blocks by another two weeks to 30 January from the earlier January 13 deadline.This is the second extension in the deadline which was initially set at December 30.
Since, NCI doubled since the launch of first commercial coal mine auctions in 2020, several representations were received from the industry for relaxation in PBG revision provisions. It was requested that unprecedented increase in NCI has led to significant financial burden on successful bidders, impacting fund availability for mine operationalization activities.
The changes would address these concerns and bring back more interest from mining companies in commercial coal block auctions.