Centre releases norms for lease of sites for offshore wind projects
Aiming for 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the government hopes to accelerate offshore wind energy development, a sector that has lagged due to high costs
New Delhi: The Centre has unveiled new regulations for leasing offshore wind project sites, aimed at boosting wind energy generation in the country.
Next Story
₹1,531.1-5.18%
₹124.7-3.93%
₹431.2-6.05%
₹64.84-7%
₹309.8-3.79%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message