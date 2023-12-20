Centre releases norms for lease of sites for offshore wind projects

New Delhi: The Centre has unveiled new regulations for leasing offshore wind project sites, aimed at boosting wind energy generation in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Offshore Wind Energy Lease Rules, 2023, notified by the ministry of external affairs stipulate a three-year lease for seabed areas, extendable by two years, for resource measurement and surveys. After this five-year period, the lease expires, requiring lessees to submit their data to the National Institute of Wind Energy, unless they begin setting up wind energy capacity.

For constructing and operating wind energy projects, the lease can be extended to 35 years with potential further extensions. Lease areas will range from 25 to 500 sq km based on project size.

Lessee obligations include a refundable security deposit of ₹100,000 per megawatt (MW) for wind energy projects and ₹50,000 per MW for wind transmission projects. This deposit will be returned upon successful project operation and decommissioning.

Additionally, lessees must mark lease boundaries with visible notices and maintain them, subject to central government and stakeholder satisfaction, as per the ministry. The government may also direct norms for turbine spacing, sub-station spacing, and minimum turbine distances from lease boundaries.

Lessee power developers are prohibited from halting normal operations, suspending power exports, abandoning projects, or resuming operations after suspension without a 15-day notice and central government approval.

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will oversee these leasing rules.

Aiming for 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the MNRE hopes to accelerate offshore wind energy development, a sector that has lagged due to high costs. The government's inaugural tender in September for seabed sites off Tamil Nadu's coast marked a significant step. MNRE will auction these sites, offering incentives like waived inter-state transmission charges for projects commissioned by 31 December 2032, and considering viability gap funding for future projects.

