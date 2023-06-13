Centre reviews preparation for power supply, restoration ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Centre reviews preparation for power supply, restoration ahead of cyclone Biparjoy1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Union power minister gave strict instructions to all concerned to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for maintaining the stable grid supply to the states likely to be affected
New Delhi: The union minister for power Raj Kumar Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of ministry of power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for reviewing the preparations for maintenance of power supply in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan which are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy‘.
