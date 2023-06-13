Centre reviews preparation for power supply, restoration ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi: The union minister for power Raj Kumar Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of ministry of power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for reviewing the preparations for maintenance of power supply in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan which are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy‘.

He also discussed various necessary arrangements with the power minister of Gujarat over the phone, said a statement from the union ministry of power.

The statement said that the union power minister gave strict instructions to all concerned to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for maintaining the stable grid supply to the states likely to be affected and also make arrangements for Emergency Restoration System (ERS) along with necessary men and material to be stationed at the strategic locations so that restoration works can be taken up without any delay.

Singh also instructed PGCIL to extend all possible support and assistance to Gujarat Power Department for restoration of State Transmission Lines and distribution network.

The statement said that Power Grid is closely monitoring the weather conditions and its transmission system regularly and 24X7 control rooms have been set up at Manesar and Vadodara.

The ministry also said that the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) is continuously monitoring grid supply in these states for monitoring variations in load or generation and to take timely action to ensure stable operation of the Grid and also for alternative supply through other transmission lines in the best possible manner.

NLDC has also identified the power generating stations, transmission lines and sub-stations which might get affected and has already prepared a detailed contingency plan to deal with every likely situation.