comScore
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Centre rolls out norms for green hydrogen sops, incentive capped at Rs50/kg
Back

Centre rolls out norms for green hydrogen sops, incentive capped at Rs50/kg

 2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:43 PM IST Staff Writer

A notification from the ministry said that out of the ₹17,490 crore allocated for the SIGHT, ₹13,050 crore would go for incentivizing production of green hydrogen, while another ₹4,440 crore would go for electrolyzer production

The incentive schemes were announced after the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission earlier this year with an aim to produce 5 million tonne green hydrogen annually and make India a global green hydrogen hub.Premium
The incentive schemes were announced after the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission earlier this year with an aim to produce 5 million tonne green hydrogen annually and make India a global green hydrogen hub.

New Delhi: The union ministry of new and renewable energy on Wednesday rolled out the guidelines for the much-anticipated incentive schemes for green hydrogen and electrolyzers.

A notification from the ministry said that out of the 17,490 crore allocated for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT), 13,050 crore would go for incentivizing production of green hydrogen, while another 4,440 crore would go for electrolyzer production.

Under the scheme, a direct incentive in terms of per kilogram of green hydrogen will be provided for a period of three years from the date of commencement of green hydrogen production.

Beneficiaries under the scheme will be selected through a competitive selection process.

The notification said that the incentives will be capped at 50 per kg in the first year of production, 40 per kg during the second year of production and 30 per kg in the third year of production.

On April 6, Mint had reported that an incentives for green hydrogen production may be capped at 50 per kg. 

It would be the first mode of incentive for green hydrogen production. The ministry also said that in the second mode, the implemeting agency, in a bid to provide demand assurance to producers would aggregate demand and will call for bids for procurement of green hydrogen and its derivatives at the lowest cost through a competitive selection process.

In terms of support for electrolyzer production, the ministry would provide a base incentive of 4,400 per kilowatt in the first year of production, which will gradually decline on an annual basis.

The incentives for electrolyzers will be provided for five years from the date of commencement of manufacturing of electrolyzers.

The incentive schemes were announced after the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission earlier this year with an aim to produce 5 million tonne green hydrogen annually and make India a global green hydrogen hub.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 10:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout