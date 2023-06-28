Centre rolls out norms for green hydrogen sops, incentive capped at Rs50/kg

Centre rolls out norms for green hydrogen sops, incentive capped at Rs50/kg2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:43 PM IST
A notification from the ministry said that out of the ₹17,490 crore allocated for the SIGHT, ₹13,050 crore would go for incentivizing production of green hydrogen, while another ₹4,440 crore would go for electrolyzer production
New Delhi: The union ministry of new and renewable energy on Wednesday rolled out the guidelines for the much-anticipated incentive schemes for green hydrogen and electrolyzers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×