Centre seeks ₹22K crore for 900-km Ladakh power link Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 12:50 AM IST
- The green energy corridor will be set up to transfer this electricity to rest of the country
NEW DELHI : Driven by strategic concerns, the government has sent a note to the expenditure finance committee (EFC) for the construction of the 900-km power transmission link from Ladakh at an investment of around ₹22,000 crore, said two government officials aware of the development.