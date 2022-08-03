Centre seeks 22K crore for 900-km Ladakh power link

“A 10,000 MW solar capacity and some wind capacity is being planned in Ladakh. Ladakh gets 310 days of good solar irradiance which will lead to better capacity utilization factor (CUF). Compared to a CUF of 20% elsewhere, CUF there can go up to 24%. The region’s requirement is only 50 MW, that goes up to 80 MW. A green energy corridor will be set up to transfer this electricity to rest of the country," said one of the two government officials cited above, requesting anonymity.