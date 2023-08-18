Centre sets ball rolling for offshore wind projects, seeks bids to survey sites in Tamil Nadu2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:15 PM IST
The government plans to bid out projects of 4 GW capacity on 1 December, 2023. Further, in the next financial year, the government plans to bid projects with total capacity of 3 GW
New Delhi: The union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has sought bids for survey of sites identified for offshore wind power projects in Tamil Nadu.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message