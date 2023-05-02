Home / Industry / Energy /  Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil by 36%
Back

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has reduced the windfall tax on crude oil production by around 36% to 4,100 per tonne, according to an official order. 

The change takes effect on Tuesday, with the previous rate at 6,400 per tonne. The tax, revised fortnightly, aims to collect part of the super profits made by producers during global price surges.

The decision was taken in public interest, the order said.

No changes were announced for special additional excise duty on exports of diesel, petrol, or jet fuel. 

The Indian crude oil basket, representing prices of Oman and Dubai for sour grades and Brent for sweet grades, was at $80.31 a barrel on 28 April, down from $86.09 on 17 April, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

India's trade parity pricing of crude oil allows producers and refiners to realize global prices in the local market, enabling the government to share a portion of the gains from surging global prices.

On Tuesday in Asian deals, oil prices held steady amid mixed data from China, and as the market weighed forecasts of declining crude stockpiles with expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike, according to a Reuters report. Brent crude was up by 7 cents to $79.38 a barrel by 0425 GMT, the report said.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout