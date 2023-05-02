Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil by 36%1 min read 02 May 2023, 12:07 PM IST
India's trade parity pricing of crude oil allows producers and refiners to realize global prices in the local market, enabling the government to share a portion of the gains from surging global prices
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has reduced the windfall tax on crude oil production by around 36% to ₹4,100 per tonne, according to an official order.
