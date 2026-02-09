Green power reaches a choke point, and the search is on for a way out
Widespread production cuts at solar and wind power farms have raised alarm - Ordered by the grid controller, these cuts ensure the grid remains stable, but at the cost of production losses. Now, the CEA and Grid Controller will study the matter together to find a solution.
The Centre has stepped in to resolve the green power quagmire of surplus production and insufficient transmission, following sweeping production cuts at solar and wind farms. The curtailment offers a temporary fix and keeps the grid stable, but results in steep losses for the developers, and threatens to derail India's ambitious green energy trajectory.
