Centre to invite bids for 8GW wind power annually till 2030

NEW DELHI :The union government will invite bids for 8 GW of wind power projects annually till 2030 through a new bidding process.
Government has done away with the reverse bidding method, and would now go for a 'single stage two envelope closed bid' process, according to the directive from the union ministry of new and renewable energy to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC and NHPC.
The directive said that the ministry had constituted a committee to examine proposals for ensuring faster capacity addition in the wind sector and the decision has been taken based on the report and recommendations of the committee.
"Bids for a cumulative capacity of about 08 GW will be issued each year from 1st January, 2023 onwards up to 2030. ln order to ensure that wind energy capacity comes up in all the 8 windy states; every bid will be a composite bid-comprising of state specific sub-bids for each of the 8 windy states," it said.
The power generated from capacity established in each of the state sub-bids will be pooled and offered at pooled tariff to all procurers. The pooling of tariff will be as per the notified Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022.
On 11 October, 2022, Mint reported that the Centre is considering to scrap the reverse auction procedure for bidding on wind and solar projects and is looking at pooling the tariffs for wind energy across states.
The bids will be on a single stage two envelope closed bid basis. One envelope will contain the technical bid, and the other envelope will contain the financial bid.
The envelope containing the technical bid will be opened first and the financial bid of only those bidders who qualify in the technical bid will be opened, under the new process.
"The bids will specify the capacity to be installed. One sub-bid will be specific to one state. The cumulative size cap in any one of the B States in one year will not be more than 2 GW every year," the directive said.
It noted that SECI or any other implementing agency may determine the minimum and maximum bid size based on Wind RPO (renewable purchase obligation) targets of states.
The development comes in the backdrop of the government's target to achieve 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. As of 21 December, 2022, India had a total wind energy capacity of 41.895 GW, which constitutes 10.2% of the total installed power capacity in the country.
