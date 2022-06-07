Centre to monetise assets worth 75,220 crore in coal mining sector in FY23

The Centre has planned to monetise assets worth ₹75,220 crore in the coal mining sector in the current fiscal. The monetisation of coal blocks is expected to generate a revenue of ₹52,200 crore, followed by ₹20,320 crore from projects on Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model, ₹2,000 crore from discontinued mines and ₹700 crore from washeries, the coal ministry said in its monetisation plan for FY23.

