Industry
Centre to review imported coal blending norms next month
Summary
- The review will decide the future of imported coal blending as India balances growing power needs with supply challenges
New Delhi: Amid a consistent rise in power demand and inadequate domestic coal supplies, the Union power ministry is set to review its current policy of mandating power generation companies to blend 6% imported coal.
