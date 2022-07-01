Centre to review new taxes on crude oil, auto fuel every fortnight: Tarun Bajaj

In the case of petrol and diesel too, refineries sell to local customers at a price benchmarked against the international price of these fuels. “Crude prices have risen sharply in recent months. The domestic crude producers sell crude to domestic refineries at international parity prices. As a result, the domestic crude producers are making windfall gains. Taking this into account, a cess of Rs. 23250 per tonne has been imposed on crude. Import of crude would not be subject to this cess," finance ministry said in a statement, This cess will have no adverse impact, whatsoever, on domestic petroleum products/fuel prices, it said.