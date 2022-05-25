Centre working on new scheme for payment of dues by discoms

The development comes at a time when the power sector is going through a coal crisis and the supply chain has been impacted with gencos unable to purchase coal due to piling debt with discoms. Delay of payments by a discom to a generating company adversely affects the cash flow of a generating company, which needs to make provisions for input supplies as coal, and for keeping adequate working capital for day-to-day operation of the power plant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}