CERAWeek cancelled over coronavirus concerns

New Delhi: Apart from world famous Louvre museum closing down and an overhang of uncertainty over the impending Japan Olympics, the coronavirus outbreak has claimed another high profile event, the Daniel Howard Yergin-led CERAWeek has been cancelled as well

The high profile energy event by IHS Markit is attended by Fortune Global 500 companies, leading financial institutions and governments. It was scheduled to take place in Houston from 9-13 March and will now be held next year.

“In light of developing circumstances, IHS Markit is cancelling CERAWeek 2020 scheduled to take place in Houston, March 9-13. We do this with deep disappointment," IHS Markit, an information, analytics and solution provider said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes in the backdrop of global energy prices on a downward spiral in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. Analysts are expecting a perfect storm in the energy markets with the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) cutting global oil demand growth outlook.

“Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The World Health Organization raised the threat level on Friday, the US government cancelled a summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas, an increasing number of companies are instituting travel bans and restrictions, border health checks are becoming more restrictive and there is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020," the statement added.

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has forced energy firms there to suspend delivery contracts and reduce output. This has impacted both global oil prices and shipping rates.

According to the WHO, there are now 4,351 cases in 49 countries other than China and 67 deaths. South Korea has become the new battleground, having reported a surge in cases - the most outside China.

“But the spread of COVID-19 is moving quickly around the world," the statement said and added, “IHS Markit is committed to the CERAWeek mission of advancing insight and dialogue among the global energy community, and we will continue with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston on March 1-5, 2021. We have made this decision reluctantly and after deep consideration."

Pulitzer prize-winning American author Daniel Yergin has been part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainstorming meetings with global oil and gas industry representatives.

