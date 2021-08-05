CESC unit places the highest bid for Chandigarh discom

Torrent Power placed the highest bid for power discoms of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. The other bidders were ReNew Power, Adani Group, and CESC Ltd. The requests for proposal for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry are being finalized. This will be followed by the process for Lakshadweep utility. For Jammu and Kashmir, a study is being conducted on possible options.