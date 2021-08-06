CESL calls largest global bid for procuring 100,000 electric three wheelers

CESL is also in discussions with Swachh Andhra for an additional 15,000 garbage tippers for Andhra Pradesh. The firm plans to halve the cost of ownership of these vehicles through incentives offered under Fame scheme, state government subsidies, support from EV makers and carbon credits. . The government has also extended the Fame scheme by two years till 31 March 2024 and has increased the incentive for electric two-wheelers to ₹15,000 per KWh under it.

