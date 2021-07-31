CESL in talks with NBFCs to reduce  interest  on EV  loans

“We are designing an off balance sheet financial instrument together with the NBFCs by leveraging the concessional capital available to us. With NBFCs rate of lending ranging from 22% to 28% , given the credit risk profile of the applicants, we plan to reduce it by at least 4 to 5 percentage points by combining our concessional capital. This will help reduce the interest rate for this large segment of population that are dependent on these two-wheeled and three-wheeled EVs to earn their livelihood," CESL chief executive officer and managing director Mahua Acharya said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}