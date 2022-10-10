CESL installs solar-powered EV charging plaza in Ladakh region

CESL is also supporting the Ladakh administration in fulfilling the mandate of its EV policy which focuses on the need to reduce carbon-emissions, promote clean energy, develop green and sustainable public transport ecosystem, the company said
NEW DELHI :Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a subsidiary of the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has established a first-of-its-kind solar-powered charging plaza for electric vehicles in the Ladakh region, the company said on Monday.
The integrated carport was inaugurated by the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur in the presence of Saugat Biswas, IAS, Transport Secretary, UT of Ladakh and senior officials of District Motor Garages (DMG) department in Leh.
The LG also handed over customised electric cars made available by CESL, and manufactured by Hyundai Motor Company, to be added in the official fleet of the Leh administration.
“The solar carport is the first step towards the carbon neutrality vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.
Seeking to capitalise on the abundant sunlight in the region, the EV carport constitutes 100 kW solar PV panels with a 860 kW/hour lithium-ion battery storage system. Solar power during the daylight hours can be stored for about 8 hours, thus allowing vehicles to charge anytime in the day, the company statement said.
The project has been conceptualized by CESL in partnership with the UT government in support of the ambitious target set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his vision for the region.
The carport is currently being used to charge the cars provided by CESL to the UT Government, but can be used to charge electric buses as well. Provision for exporting the excess power from the solar carport has been made; the the excess energy can be utilized for the captive needs such as lighting, motors etc, it said.
CESL is also working to provide green transport options to the UT and developing a climate-resilient, carbon-neutral transportation ecosystem to support the adoption of electric vehicles.
The company has delivered ten specially customized Hyundai Kona cars with built-in battery-warming technology, allowing the vehicles to operate in minus 15 degrees temperatures.
“Ladakh is an area with a fragile ecosystem that must be preserved to the extent possible. Both CESL and Administration of Ladakh are working to fulfil the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister make the region of Ladakh carbon neutral. Fully green transportation is one such step in the direction to become carbon neutral," said Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL.
“We are positive that this project is a genesis for other upcoming green energy solutions in the hilly terrain. With constant support from the government, we intend to implement renewable, energy efficiency, and electric mobility projects that will go a long way in saving Ladakh’s environment," she added.