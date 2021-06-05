OPEN APP
CESL signs MoU for 65 MW decentralized solar capacity with Meghalaya, Ladakh

The MoU also entails implementation of clean energy and energy efficiency programmes in the two regions, CESL said in the statement.
  • Convergence Energy Services Ltd, a unit of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, has signed an MoU with Meghalaya and Ladakh to implement various sustainable solutions like pump sets, LED lighting and solar power stations for agriculture

NEW DELHI: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) unit Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meghalaya and Ladakh for setting up a 65 MW decentralised solar capacity. EESL is a state-owned enterprise.

Ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to households in these far-flung areas comes against the backdrop of the government’s focus on improving energy access to help sustain India’s growth imperatives and meet climate change commitments.

“In the first MoU with Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL), CESL has signed an MoU worth 60MW, which will also entail finding synergies in business development to implement various sustainable solutions like pump sets, LED lighting and solar power stations for agriculture, etc in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya," CESL said in a statement.

This solar mini grid to be set up in Ladakh, which is currently heavily dependent on diesel generated electricity, which is both polluting and expensive, will also give India’s climate change strategy a shot in the arm.

“With the Union Territory of Ladakh, CESL will implement various clean energy and energy efficiency programmes including decentralized solar power in Zanskar region worth 5MW," CESL said in the statement.

