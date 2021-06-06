NEW DELHI : State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Saturday inked agreements with Goa and Kerala to procure over 30,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Mint on Friday reported about CESL’s plans to supply electric vehicles (EVs) to the states in a boost to India’s ambitious plans for green mobility.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd’s (EESL's) subsidiary also signed partnership agreements with Fortum India, Bharat Electronics Ltd, JBM Renewables Pvt. Ltd and TVS Motor Company for building electric mobility ecosystem in India.

“This will entail setting up of public charging infrastructure, better technological adoption in charging, explore best practices and business models as also the availability of potential customer segments for demand augmentation. These agreements will also include development of highway and expressway charge point operators. Feasibility of park and charge facility to customers across all EV segments will also be explored as part of the project," according to a statement issued by CESL on Saturday evening.

EESL, is a joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.

“Mass adoption of EVs is an important step towards achieving India’s green growth goals. I am very pleased to have reached this far working with states to deliver two-wheelers and three-wheelers alike," said CESL chief executive officer and managing director Mahua Acharya.

Under the new scheme, CESL plans to halve the cost of ownership of these vehicles through incentives offered under phase 2 of the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme, state government subsidies, support from EV makers and carbon credits that will be earned under the United Nations’ Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Around 22 million petrol two-wheelers are sold every year in India. Switching a portion of these will help the country trim its crude import bill that totalled $101.4 billion in 2019-20.

“Availability of two-wheeler EVs and its associated infrastructure can garner widespread demand and popularity, especially in a state like Goa. We are happy to partner with CESL and are looking forward to escalate the progress in making Goa a green state," Nilesh Cabral, Goa’s power, environment, and new and renewable energy minister said.

“Adoption of Electric Mobility on mass scale will benefit the state both environmentally and financially," said Dr R. Harikumar, director at Kerala government’s Energy Management Centre.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.