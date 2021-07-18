Convergence India Services Ltd (CESL), a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the think-tank World Resources Institute (WRI) to help state governments devise strategies for the transition to electric mobility in the coming years.

Under this partnership, WRI India will support CESL in building adaptive business models to help state governments achieve their targets, including decentralizing renewable energy and improving battery storage capacities, CESL said in a statement.

“WRI India will use its experience in working with several local and regional governments to provide technical expertise to ensure that central and state e-bus policies and subsidies translate to more buses deployed on the road," said Pawan Mulukutla, director of the electric mobility program at WRI India.

According to CESL, making the move to electric mobility requires a carefully planned strategy that envisions merging the transportation and energy sectors and re-envisions relationships between people and vehicles. This partnership aims to build synergies and support the development of a ‘Thought Leadership Unit’ at CESL, where WRI India will provide analytical and evidence-based advocacy to accelerate the energy transition, particularly in electric mobility.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WRI on this important work, besides feeling honoured to have the benefit of their depth and credibility, and excited at the prospect of building a fruitful relationship in the pursuit of common goals," said Mahua Acharya, managing director and chief executive officer, CESL.

To curb dependence on oil and check pollution in cities, the Indian government has been urging automakers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles, especially in the two and three-wheeler segments.

It recently announced a 50% increase in incentives for electric two-wheelers to ₹15,000 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from ₹10,000 per kWh and also extended the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle (FAME) scheme by two years to 31 March 2024.

According to the new rules, the cap on incentives will be limited to 40% of the total price compared to the earlier cap of 20%. The ministry of heavy industries has also mandated Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to procure 300,000 electric three-wheelers for use by different authorities. The public sector unit has also been given the responsibility to procure electric buses for deploying across cities.

