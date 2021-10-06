CGD  network may cover 70% of India’s population by 2030

As much as 70% of the population is expected to come under the CGD network by 2030, up from 20-30% at present. Improving gas pipeline connectivity with the doubling of the network compared to the current 50% utilization, an estimated 15% growth over two years in production of domestic gas, which is cheaper than liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to incentivize conversion to gas from fossil fuels. “With the completion of expansion of CGD network bid out during round 9 and 10, we expect population coverage to increase to 71% from <20% levels in 2014. From an area perspective as well, coverage will likely go up to 53% from <10% levels in 2014," HSBC said in a 1 October report.