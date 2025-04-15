Cheap solar power is sending electrical grids into a death spiral

Policymakers are now attempting to come up with solutions. “You can make solar play nice with the grids," says Jenny Chase of BloombergNEF, a research firm. Pakistan’s problems emerge from its legacy of high-cost coal power and the way in which customers are charged: fixed costs arising from transmission and distribution are paid back through hourly prices, which do not flex much according to demand. For the moment, few people have energy-storage systems, which means that they use the grid as backup rather than disconnecting altogether. As a consequence, those who are able to afford a solar system can free ride, enjoying their own electricity when the sun shines and making use of the grid for artificially cheap power when it sets. Residential consumers also enjoy “net metering", gaining credit for supplying electricity during daytime when it is less valuable. Eliminating such incentives would help spread the cost of maintaining the grid in a fairer manner.