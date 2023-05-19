Chemicals & Petrochemicals demand in India expected to nearly triple and reach $1 trillion by 2040: HS Puri2 min read 19 May 2023, 08:56 PM IST
India is set to account for over 10% of the global growth in petrochemicals.
New Delhi: The demand for chemicals and petrochemicals in India is expected to nearly triple, reaching a staggering $1 trillion by 2040, said Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
