Chevron looks to reduce operating expenses as it steps up production

Mr. Breber: Our capital expenditures are up this year by nearly 30%—to an expected $15 billion from $11.7 billion [in 2021]—and then [they] will be in a flattish range. We’re clearly going to have more cost pressure. We deliberately reduced capital when Covid hit because we didn’t want to add short-term supply in markets that were oversupplied. We didn’t know exactly how long it was going to go on, but we expected it to get back to that prior investment level [of about $14 billion]. Now we’re on that level.