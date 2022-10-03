China is rerouting US liquefied natural gas to Europe at a big profit5 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Sluggish economy lets Chinese energy companies benefit from high global prices
SINGAPORE : The economic slowdown in China, a Trump-era trade deal and Europe’s desperate hunt for natural gas are creating a windfall for some Chinese energy companies. The unusual alignment is helping Europe stock up for the winter.