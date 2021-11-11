China may join Korea, Japan, Asean on ambitious global power grid

Three pilot interconnection corridors have been shortlisted for detailed technical and financial viability study under OSOWOG. These are South Asia (India)-Southeast Asia (Myanmar to Thailand), South Asia (India)-West Asia and West Asia-Africa. Also, there are two options being explored to connect with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. One is an undersea link to connect Gujarat with Oman and the other involves a land route via Pakistan and Afghanistan to West Asia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}