China takes the brakes off coal production to tackle power shortage

Beijing’s vacillating policies come ahead of a global climate summit next month—Chinese authorities haven't confirmed if President Xi Jinping will attend—and in part reflect the difficulty in balancing the imperatives of economic growth with climate goals. Mr. Xi in April said at a separate climate summit that China planned to limit coal-consumption increases through 2025, and thereafter start reducing its consumption of the fuel. Last year, he said that China’s carbon emissions would begin to decline by 2030, and the country would reach carbon neutrality by 2060.