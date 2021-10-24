OPEN APP
China targets non-fossil energy use to exceed 80% by 2060
China targets non-fossil energy consumption will exceed 80% of the country’s total energy use by 2060, when the nation achieves its goal of carbon neutrality, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency Sunday.

China targets CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18% in 2025 from 2020, the guidelines said. Non-fossil energy consumption will reach about 20% of the total energy use in 2025, they said.

Non-fossil energy consumption proportion to reach about 25% of total energy use by 2030, when the nation targets peak emissions, according to Xinhua.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

