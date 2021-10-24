China targets non-fossil energy use to exceed 80% by 2060

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

China targets non-fossil energy consumption will exceed 80% of the country’s total energy use by 2060, when the nation achieves its goal of carbon neutrality, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China targets non-fossil energy consumption will exceed 80% of the country’s total energy use by 2060, when the nation achieves its goal of carbon neutrality, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency Sunday.

China targets CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18% in 2025 from 2020, the guidelines said. Non-fossil energy consumption will reach about 20% of the total energy use in 2025, they said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

China targets CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18% in 2025 from 2020, the guidelines said. Non-fossil energy consumption will reach about 20% of the total energy use in 2025, they said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.