Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >China targets non-fossil energy use to exceed 80% by 2060

China targets non-fossil energy use to exceed 80% by 2060

Premium
A coal stockpile site in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, China, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Non-fossil energy consumption proportion to reach about 25% of total energy use by 2030, when the nation targets peak emissions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

China targets non-fossil energy consumption will exceed 80% of the country’s total energy use by 2060, when the nation achieves its goal of carbon neutrality, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency Sunday.

China targets non-fossil energy consumption will exceed 80% of the country’s total energy use by 2060, when the nation achieves its goal of carbon neutrality, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency Sunday.

China targets CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18% in 2025 from 2020, the guidelines said. Non-fossil energy consumption will reach about 20% of the total energy use in 2025, they said.

China targets CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18% in 2025 from 2020, the guidelines said. Non-fossil energy consumption will reach about 20% of the total energy use in 2025, they said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Non-fossil energy consumption proportion to reach about 25% of total energy use by 2030, when the nation targets peak emissions, according to Xinhua.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points as realty, finance stocks rally ...

Premium

IRCTC: A steep plunge after a dizzying rise

Premium

Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

Premium

Would you trust a robot with your finances?

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!