China to boost renewable power, balance with oil and gas to 2025

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

China aims to increase renewable power, maintain crude oil output and boost natural gas production, as it seeks to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China aims to increase renewable power, maintain crude oil output and boost natural gas production, as it seeks to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals.

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, has said its carbon emission would peak by 2030 while it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, has said its carbon emission would peak by 2030 while it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We will accelerate the adjustment of the energy structure and promote energy supply security and low-carbon transformation at the same time," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China will keep annual crude oil output at 200 million tonnes and crank up annual natural gas production to more than 230 billion cubic metres by 2025.

About 30 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power capacity would be phased out during 2021-2025, while it aimed to install 380 GW of hydropower capacity and 70 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2025, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.