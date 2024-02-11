China’s Carbon Emissions Are Set to Decline Years Earlier Than Expected
Sha Hua , Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM IST
SummaryChina’s massive rollout of renewable energy is accelerating so fast that climate watchdogs now expect the country’s greenhouse gas emissions could peak as soon as this year.
China’s massive rollout of renewable energy is accelerating, its investments in the sector growing so large that international climate watchdogs now expect the country’s greenhouse-gas emissions to peak years earlier than anticipated—possibly as soon as this year.
