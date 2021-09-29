American and European energy users are nervously eyeing low natural gas inventories as colder weather approaches. Northeast Asia might find its heating bills skyrocketing this winter too. The global gas shortage is one factor, but there is a bigger one closer to home.

China’s latest efforts to improve conditions in its dangerous, fragmented coal mining industry have contributed to weak supply growth and skyrocketing coal prices. This has also spilled over into the liquefied natural gas market. The situation is reminiscent of late 2016, when a recovering Chinese economy collided with government mine closures, resulting in an enormous coal price spike.

The latest mining safety campaign started in late 2020, spurred on by two catastrophic mining accidents near Chongqing which killed 39 workers. One result has been significantly slowing coal output just as power demand was growing at a record pace in early 2021. Year-over-year growth in domestic coal output from March to August shrank at an average of 1.5% this year even as electricity output growth averaged 8.9%. The result: rapidly falling power plant inventories as the winter heating season approaches. Average inventories across seven large eastern provinces were just 12.5 days last week according to data from CQcoal, the lowest since at least 2015 and less than half the fourth-quarter average in 2020.

Making matters worse are supply disruptions from heavy rains in big coal exporter Indonesia and China’s ongoing feud with Australia, the world’s other key coal exporter. China effectively banned Australian coal imports in late 2020 as relations deteriorated. China has been able to make up most of the gap by buying from other places, but not entirely—imports in the first eight months of the year were still 10% lower than in 2020.

Imports are surging now, however, as coal plants try to rebuild inventories before the heating season. That has pushed up coal prices all over Asia—including, ironically, for Australian coal. The increase is one factor behind the relentless march higher of Asian liquefied natural gas futures, which now trade at around $30 per million British Thermal Units, triple their level as recently as May and five times domestic U.S. prices — themselves near a multiyear high.

With the heating season about to begin in northern Asia, the situation looks dire. There are, however, a couple reasons to think that the price hike might lose some steam soon, even if prices are unlikely to revert to spring levels. First and most important, Chinese heavy industrial output growth—and growth in power demand—is now slowing rapidly as regulators squeeze the property sector and energy-intensive businesses such as steel to hit climate and energy efficiency targets. Should China’s property sector really fall apart—a possibility given the slow-motion demolition of sprawling property giant Evergrande—heavy industrial output will be hit even harder. Crude steel output was down 13.2% year over year in August and power demand was up just 0.2%—a dramatic reversal from double-digit increases just a few months before.

Finally, there is the question of Beijing’s pain point on power outages, which have been widening as generators find themselves facing big losses from high coal prices. Long-term considerations such as hitting climate targets and shifting the economy away from energy-intensive heavy industry clearly carry more weight than in the past, but it is still unclear whether China is really prepared for a coal power “Volcker moment" which could force many small businesses under when the economy is already on shaky ground.

If Asian coal prices remain unbearably high, expect more Chinese coal mining capacity to come back online and begin to ease some of the shortage. Shifting the economy away from coal and heavy industry is all very well, but depriving residents of power, heat and jobs in the depth of winter isn’t a good look for a Chinese leader focused on “common prosperity."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.