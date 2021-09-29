China’s coal and gas woes might test Beijing’s principles

With the heating season about to begin in northern Asia, the situation looks dire. There are, however, a couple reasons to think that the price hike might lose some steam soon, even if prices are unlikely to revert to spring levels. First and most important, Chinese heavy industrial output growth—and growth in power demand—is now slowing rapidly as regulators squeeze the property sector and energy-intensive businesses such as steel to hit climate and energy efficiency targets. Should China’s property sector really fall apart—a possibility given the slow-motion demolition of sprawling property giant Evergrande—heavy industrial output will be hit even harder. Crude steel output was down 13.2% year over year in August and power demand was up just 0.2%—a dramatic reversal from double-digit increases just a few months before.