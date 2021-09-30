China’s power crisis piles more pressure on inflation

Take solar panels. Around 80% of solar-grade polysilicon, a component of solar panels, came from China in 2020, according to industry analyst Johannes Bernreuter. China’s cheap electricity, mostly powered by coal, has helped lower production costs in regions like Xinjiang and Yunnan. But power curbs have now disrupted production: Prices of silicon metal, used to produce polysilicon, have more than doubled this month, according to Wind. And prices for solar-panel grade polysilicon surged by more than 10% this week alone, according to the China Silicon Association. Leading polysilicon producers have less than three days of inventory, a 90% year-over-year drop, according to Jefferies.