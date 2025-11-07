China’s shift to clean energy is saving the Paris Climate Accord
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Nov 2025, 09:02 am IST
Summary
Beijing’s massive manufacturing investments have driven the costs of clean energy down.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A decade after the Paris climate accord was signed, political support for it is fraying across the West. President Trump has pulled the U.S. out again, and Europe and Canada are balking at the cost and political unpopularity of climate measures.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story