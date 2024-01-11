China’s Solar Dominance Faces New Rival: An Ultrathin Film
George Nishiyama , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST
SummaryAs renewable energy becomes a geopolitical tool, Japan looks to recover its technological edge.
TOKYO—China’s near-monopoly on the solar-energy market has prompted the U.S. and allies to step up the search for workarounds. Engineers believe they have found one in a type of solar cell that looks and feels like camera film.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less