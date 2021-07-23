Chinese solar module cos remain in the dark

Being on the list is essential to do business in the world’s largest green energy market. Equipment of firms on the list can be sourced for government-supported schemes and projects from where electricity distribution companies (discoms) procure electricity. The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) issued an order on 10 March enforcing this approved list, which features around 23 manufacturers and is a non-tariff barrier, effectively discouraging Chinese imports.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}