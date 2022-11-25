CIL breaches 400 mt output 31 days ahead compared to last fiscal1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 04:54 PM IST
The company’s accelerated production brought down the asking annual growth rate to 6.9% from 12.4% at the year’s start.
New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL) has breached the 400 million tonne (mt) production mark in the quickest time ever, since the inception of the company, on 24 November of the ongoing fiscal.