CIL lines up 10,000 cr capex for 2020-21

The world's largest coal miner CIL on Thursday said it has lined up ₹10,000 crore as capital expenditure (capex) for the current financial year.

"Subsidiary-wise combined capex plan and capital budget of CIL as whole for FY 2020-21 is pegged at ₹10,000 crore," Coal India (CIL) said in a statement.

While the plant and machinery portion, including procurement of heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM), comprises the major share with over ₹3,700 crore for the year, the expenditure on land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement involves upwards of ₹1,900 crore, it said.

These two heads make up around 57% of the overall capex of 2020-21. The balance 43% is made up by the expenditure on transportation of coal evacuation, mine development, wagon procurement and others, including solar initiatives, research and development and exploration.

The capex of CIL, at ₹844 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, crossed the provisioned target of ₹720 crore.

Even amid coronavirus-induced slowdown, the capex spend in the first quarter of the current financial year was 4.2% higher compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

CIL spent ₹810 crore on its capital expenses in the April-June period of the previous financial year.

Of the ₹844-crore capex, HEMM, other plants and machinery accounting for ₹393 crore was the major component.

This was followed by spending on coal evacuation transportation infrastructure like first-mile connectivity, including coal-handling plants, silos, crusher, railway sidings and corridors worth ₹241 crore.

Mine development & exploration and prospecting amounted to ₹80 crore and 66 crore, respectively.

The balance was made up by the other heads.

Capex is a key scoring performance parameter in the Memorandum of Understanding that CIL signs every year with its administrative ministry, a senior executive of the company said.

"The capex utilisation of the mining monolith received a boost from three of its subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) who between them accounted for 81% of the capital expenditure, ending June, 20 quarter," it said.

SECL topped the list with ₹435 crore actual spend, followed by NCL with ₹149 crore and CCL ₹102 crore.

The MoU that CIL enters into with government, is a negotiated agreement and contract between the Centre and the management of the central public sector enterprise to evaluate the performance of the CPSE at the end of the year.

