CIL logs 18.6% jump in composite opencast production in Dec

“Coal India’s (CIL) composite production, the sum total of over burden removal (OBR) and coal output through opencast mines, went up by a sharp 18.6% to 1,439.6 million cubic metres McuM ending December FY’23, compared to year ago same period," the company said in a statement.
This was 101% of the target achievement on progressive basis, it added.
The state-owned coal mining Maharatna excavated 1,154.2 McuM OBR till December of the current fiscal year, posting a 19.2% growth over a similar period last year and achieving 101% of the target.
CIL has also taken up manufacturing sand out of OB creating wealth from waste in an eco-friendly way. Presently, sand demand is met through sand mining and dredging from water courses of rivers which severely affects the ecosystem of rivers.
As an effort towards preserving the ecosystem, CIL has started an out-of-the-box initiative of segregating sand from overburden formations.
Three OB to sand conversion projects presently operated by CIL’s subsidiaries produced 16,643 CuM sand till Nov FY ‘23. The company is unrolling plans to set up six more projects. All nine plants aim to produce 30 Lakh CuM sand annually once fully operational. This makes manufactured sand available at cheaper rates and in an eco-friendly manner. The move also helps improve the riverine ecosystem, it added.
