NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday said had thermal power generation plants running had maintained 22-day fuel stocks as prescribed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the problem of low coal inventories at thermal power projects could have been averted.

“Had the power utilities maintained the CEA prescribed normative stock of 22 days the low coal stock situation could have been averted," the CIL statement said.

This assumes significant as India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, and CIL the largest miner of the fossil fuel. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, the coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“Power demand has seen a robust recovery after the second wave of Covid-19. As of August this fiscal, it was up 16% on-year and 3% over the corresponding period of fiscal 2020, or the pre-pandemic level," Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.

Coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity with the revival of economic activity amid lower generation by other sources. India’s peak electricity demand had touched an all-time high of 200.57 giga watt (GW) on 7 July.

“In our view, coal inventory at thermal plants will improve only gradually by next March. For this fiscal, it will hover around 10 days compared with the two-year average of around 18 days," the Crisil report said.

India stopped coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks.

“Recent pickup in coal demand is linked to several reasons. Primarily, imported coal based plants worked at low capacity curtailing their generation due to increase in the price of imported coal and its shipping rates. This has resulted in the demand shift to the domestic coal fired plants. The fact that they have regulated their coal intake further exacerbated the situation," the CIL statement said.

“Stocks at power plants reached critical levels amid the surge in demand to less than 17 MT as of August 2021, which would be sufficient for just seven days of power generation. The situation became so acute that a core management team was set up in August to ensure supply of coal to plants with stocks at critical levels. This was done by diverting coal from non-power end-use sectors to fuel increased demand for power," the Crisil report added.

Some of the measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply by easing out coal stocks inlcude sourcing coal from captive coal mines.

“Coal stocks were at a comfortable level of 28.4 MTs at the beginning of the fiscal and even at the end of July coal stock at power utilities was 24 MTs at par with the previous five year average of the same period. It was in August that stock at power plants fell by over 11 MTs," the CIL statement said.

Of CIL’s coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt.

“For the past three days the company has pushed up its off-take to power plants to 1.4 million tonnes per day," the CIL statement said.

“Despatches to coal-fired plants from October onward are aimed at 1.5 MTs per day going beyond 1.6 MTs in due course" CIL director, marketing, S.N.Tiwary added in the statement.

India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the current 700 mt.

“The sudden spike in power generation in the second week of August triggered the increased appetite for coal. As a result, coal demand outpaced the supplies leading to depletion of stocks at the power stations," said the CIL statement, adding that, “Despite monsoon challenges and non payment of outstanding dues, CIL supplied 243 MTs of coal to power utilities during April-September 21 (till 28 September) which is all time high recorded for this time frame for any year."

