New Delhi: Total coal offtake from state-owned Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) was 645.32 million tonne (mt) between January and November, according to the union coal ministry.

The overall coal production from CIL and SCCL from January to November was 615.49 mt. This comes at a time when the global window for future coal mining is getting shorter with a shift happening towards meeting environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) compliance.

“The Union government launched Single Window Clearance portal on 11.01.2021 for the coal sector to speed up the operationalization of coal mines," coal ministry said in its year-end review.

The country’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt. India has the world’s fourth-largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal. With global shift to green energy to address growing environmental concerns, the Indian government is trying to harness coal reserves within the next three decades.

“The auction-based regime introduced in 2014 allowed private sector participation, however, it was limited to captive usage in own end use plants. The sector has been opened up for commercial coal mining by private players in 2020 and first ever successful auction of commercial mining was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 18.06.2020 and concluded with allocation of 19 coal mines," the review said.

India’s coal production increased by 10.35 % to 67.84 mt during November from 61.47 mt during November 2019 according to union coal ministry. This assumes significance given that coal fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 gigawatt (GW) remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“So far, 28 coal blocks have been auctioned in the States of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha," the review added.

While CIL’s annual production target is 660 mt for the current financial year, the coal off take is expected to be 740 mt.

“Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi launched the fourth and latest tranche of auction of 99 coal mines including 24 new mines on 16th December,2021," the review said.

“After successful auction of 28 coal mines in the first two tranches and upon receipt of 53 bids for 20 coal mines under Tranche 13 of CM(SP) Act and Tranche 3 of MMDR Act, Ministry of Coal has now launched the auction process of 24 new coal mines (9new mines under Tranche 14 of CM(SP) Act and 15 new mines under the Tranche 4 of MMDR Act). With coal mines rolling over from third round of commercial auctions and 2nd attempt of second tranche of commercial auctions, there shall be a total of 99 coal mines on offer," the review added.

