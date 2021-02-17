City gas distribution firms hike CNG, PNG prices to offset costs

The increase in CNG price comes at a time when retail fuel prices have been climbing for seven consecutive days to touch new highs. While retail petrol price in Delhi was raised by 26 paise to ₹88.99 a litre, in Mumbai it was retailing at ₹95.46 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi was at ₹79.35, up 29 paise from Sunday while in Mumbai, it was ₹86.34 per litre.