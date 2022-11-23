Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolutions will transform lives: Mukesh Ambani

India has an installed renewable energy capacity of 163 GW. The country is working on an ambitious plan to meet its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, increasing non-fossil energy capacity to 500GW by 2030 and reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% from the 2005 level. According to India’s apex power sector planning body Central Electricity Authority by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

